Why some commuters prefer Pasig River ferry service

MMDA inspected Pasig River ahead of the launch of the Pasig River Urban Development Project.

The Pasig River ferry service of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), for some regular commuters, is somehow a breather especially during rush hours.

It is also a blessing for students and daily wage earners who save on their transportation cost as the service has been offered for free since pandemic time.

Look: Look: MMDA Chair Atty. Don Artes and DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos lead the Pasig River Ferry tour, Friday.

This is the reason, according to MMDA, for the increasing ridership of Pasig ferry service.

From 58,000 recorded passengers in 2021, it reached 170,000 in 2022, and a record high of 250,000 in 2023.

MMDA said the ferry service has 1,000 to 1,200 daily passenger’s average.

MMDA will be adding 3 to 4 boats to accommodate more passengers. Currently, Pasig Ferry Service has 15 boats.

An additional three stations will be opened soon according to Artes.

These stations are located in Intramuros, Bridge Town and PUP in Santa Mesa.

“Hopefully with these new terminals or stations mas tataas pa po yung ridership kaya in anticipation tayo po bibili ng mga bagong bangka para po marami pang makagamit ng Pasig River," MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said.

To protect the Pasig River, the MMDA is set to launch Pasig River Urban Development Project pursuant to Executive Order 35 of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“I think sa January 17 po ang launch doon po makikita na may kongkretong patunay na nagtatrabaho po ang interagency council na binuo ng ating pangulo para po bigyang buhay muli itong pasig river,” said Artes.

Part of the program is the tourism component, according to the MMDA chair.

The MMDA also said the quality of the Pasig River has improved. Proof of this is the increasing catch of fish according to MMDA.

The MMDA is also receiving feedback that the unpleasant smell from the river has gradually lessened.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos meanwhile appealed to communities along the Pasig River to help maintain cleanliness of the river.

“Sana naman ang dumi, am talking of dumi, yung chemicals na pumapasok dito.Pangalawa yung basura alam po natin nag Pasig river kung minsan nasisisi ang isang LGU pero po tuwing umuulan ito po ay inaagos ng tubig non huwag nating sisihin nag lugar na yon for all we know, itoy inaagos galing sa ibang LGU, marami po tayong programang gagawin kasama MMDA dito, of course ang DENR, DPWH sa panguna ng ating presidente maaring magkaroon tayo ng trash trap sa bawat istero, bawat kanal niyo na babagsakan,” Abalos said.

Abalos and Artes toured and inspected the Pasig River Friday, in anticipation of the launching of the Pasig River Urban Development Project.

The Pasig River Ferry service starts at Pinagbuhatan station in Pasig and ends at Escolta station in Manila with a travel time of 1 and a half hours. This is shorter compared to land travel time of 3 hours, according to Artes.

The ferry service is also PWD-ready and commuters can bring with them their pets.

Some of the ferry service boats have bike racks for bike riders and a storage area.