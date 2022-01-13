Commuters ride the LRT-2 from the new Antipolo station in Rizal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Light Rail Transit Authority on Thursday said vaccinated passengers of the LRT-2 line must present proper documentation to be able to board the trains.

In an advisory, the LRTA said one of the following must be presented:

physical or digital copy of vaccination cards

vaccination certificate from the Department of Health

any IATF-prescribed document

Meanwhile, those not covered by the "no vaccination, no ride" policy of the Department of Transportation must present the following:

• medical certificate with signature and contact number of doctors for those who cannot be inoculated due to medical conditions

• barangay health pass or any proof that the person is allowed to travel for the following: medical emergencies, purchase of essential goods and services such as (but not limited to) water, food, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, power, work and other medical and dental needs

The DOTr on Wednesday announced the "no vaccination, no ride" policy in Metro Manila starting Jan. 17.

The measure has drawn criticisms from some officials, several commuter groups, and the Commission on Human Rights.

