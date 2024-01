Former SBMA Chairman Jonathan Dioso Tan takes his oath as undersecretary of DILG. Photo courtesy of SBMA Corporate Communications Group.

Jonathan Dioso Tan has resigned as chairman and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

Tan resigned from his post after serving the SBMA for eight months. He is now part of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) as an undersecretary.

Taking over his post as SBMA chairman is Eduardo Aliño, who also took his oath Friday.