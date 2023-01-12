Former Meralco chairman and Philippine ambassador to Japan Manuel 'Manolo' Lopez. FILE/Photo from Rockwell Land

MANILA — Manolo Lopez, former chairman of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and former Philippine ambassador to Japan, has passed away, his family announced on Thursday. He was 80.

Aside from serving as chairman of Meralco, the country's largest power distributor, Lopez was also chairman and CEO of Lopez Holdings Corporation.

Lopez likewise led Rockwell Land as its chairman.

Lopez was appointed as the Philippines' ambassador to Japan from 2011 to 2016, during the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III.

He was awarded by then-Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Fumio Kishida, the current Japanese Prime Minister, with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun for his efforts to Philippine-Japan relations.