Sara Duterte: Unvaxxed residents should not be discriminated

DAVAO CITY — Vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Monday said that residents who opted not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should not face discrimination.

The statement came after tighter restriction for unvaccinated residents were implemented in other parts of the country due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Duterte said the government did not make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for everyone.

"Therefore, people were given a choice: if they want to get vaccinated or not. For those who chose not to get anti-COVID-19 vaccines, they should not be discriminated because they were given a choice," she said in an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio.

"Why will we make it difficult for people na pumiling hindi magpabakuna na wala namang sinabi na mandatory ang bakuna," she added.

Based on the latest data from the city government, Davao City already has over 1.16 million fully vaccinated residents, only a few left to reach 1.2 million to achieve herd immunity.

Duterte also said she is in favor of COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots, but she just cannot agree with the exclusion or restriction of the unvaccinated.

"Kung hindi natin sila binigyan ng freedom na pumiling hindi magpabakuna, then, pwede lang talaga na ikulong sila diyan sa kanilang bahay. Pero binigyan natin sila ng freedom, so bakit sila pahirapan," she said.

The mayor also denied circulating unverified reports regarding the restricted movements of unvaccinated residents in Davao City starting January 15.

