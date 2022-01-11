MANILA — The Bureau of Customs on Tuesday said it seized P30 million worth of fake medicines from a Pakistani man in Paranaque City last week.

The BOC said counterfeit versions of Biogesic, Neozep, Bioflu, Immunpro, Alaxan Fr and MX3 were confiscated from two storage units in Paranaque.

Authorities — composed of police, military, Customs, PDEA and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency agents — arrested the 31-year-old Pakistani suspect allegedly trying to sell the fake drugs.

"He was brought to the Paranaque City Prosecutors' Office for an inquest and will face various cases for violation of Sec. 1401 (Unlawful Importation/Exportation), Sec. 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) paragraph (l) (5) in relation to Sec. 118 (Prohibited Importation and Exportation) paragraph (e) of the CMTA, and the violation of Republic Act No. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines and its Pertinent Rules and Regulations)," the BOC said.

"His visa will be under a revocation process by the Bureau of Immigration."

The seizure of fake drugs came after netizens had raised concerns of a lack of supply of some flu medicines in drugstores, prompting some to panic buy amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez last week said that local pharmaceutical firms have enough "production capacity" to supply Filipinos' needs of paracetamol and other over-the counter drugs.

He said that there was no shortage of such medicines but only "stockouts" in drugstores after the holidays, when experts began to notice a renewed increase in virus infections due to increased mobility of people.

