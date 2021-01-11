Laoag to be placed under GCQ amid COVID-19 spike

MANILA - Laoag City will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ), Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc said Monday, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Later today, I will be declaring Laoag under GCQ because of the recent rise in cases," he said in a press briefing.

He added, "In fact, if we are to follow DOH (Department of Health), I think we're already recommended to be under ME (modified enhanced [community quarantine]) but due to the economic impact, we have chosen to escalate only to GCQ that's for Laoag City. I'll be issuing the EO (executive order) later today."

As of Jan. 11, Laoag City has recorded 421 coronavirus infections, of which 297 patients have recovered from the disease.

Some 124 are currently sick with the virus or known as active cases, city records show.

"I would like to emphasize that the outbreaks that we are experiencing is not due to tourism," Manotoc said, adding the lockdown restriction aims to limit leisure and non-essential travels.

The governor also bared that the provincial government had placed an advance order of 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

"It won't be a general vaccination. We will prioritize those who are at risk, the vulnerable sector and our frontliners," he said.

Manotoc added, "My priorities this year are COVID-19 vaccination and the revitalization of job and livelihood."