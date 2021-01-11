Cotabato town mayor, driver shot dead

MANILA (UPDATE) - The mayor of Libungan town in Cotabato and his driver were shot dead Monday morning at a cockpit arena in the municipality, police said.

Mayor Christopher Cuan, 46, and his driver Edwin Ihao, 36, were tailed by 4 gunmen onboard a blue SUV and shot them "several times using unidentified long firearms," according to initial investigation.

The victims had just arrived from Davao City and went to inspect the construction of the Cabaruyan cockpit arena, police said.

Vice Governor Lala Mendoza condemned the mayor's killing and called for a "speedy and thorough" investigation.

"His demise not only orphaned his family but his constituents who looked up to him for his leadership," she said.

"Dapat tayong manatiling mahinahon ngunit kailangan ang mahigpit na pagtutulungan upang malutas ang kasong ito. Our sympathies to his family, friends and relatives. We mourn his passing."

(We must remain calm and cooperate with each other to solve this case.)

Cuan survived a shooting incident in front of the town hall in January 2019.

He was also included in President Rodrigo Duterte's illegal drugs watchlist.

- reports from Lerio Bompat and Arianne Apatan