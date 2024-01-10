People queue to process their voter’s registration at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on May 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — As the country gears up for the midterm elections next year, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the voter registration period from Feb. 12 to Sept. 30, 2024.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia targets an additional three million new registrants. There are currently 68 million registered voters.

Voter registration for overseas Filipinos is ongoing until September 30, 2024.

“Kinakailangan po na maunawaan ng mga kababayan natin kung paano magpaparehistro at kung anong mga requirements sa registration,” Garcia said.

“Ito lang po isang babala, meron po kaming ilalabas na mga amendments, guidelines sa pagpaparehistro. Bawal na po ang company ID… Dapat po government-issued ID lang,” he added.

Garcia said company IDs are hard to verify.

Comelec will also implement its “Register Anywhere Project.”

“Ibig sabihin kayo po ay residente halimbawa ng Bicol, nagkataon na nasa Maynila, pupuwede po kayong magparehistro dito sa Maynila. Kami na ang bahalang magbato sa inyong registration sa kung saan talaga kayo bumuboto,” Garcia said.

“Ipapatupad na po namin sa lahat ng highly urbanized cities at municipalities or cities na capital ng isang probinsya,” he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC