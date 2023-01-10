Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople shows a copy of a presentation of the department’s accomplishments during a briefing at the Malacanang complex in Manila on Jan. 10, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday said it aimed to open additional offices in 2023 and would offer around 1,000 jobs.

The agency will establish 16 regional offices and 4 overseas offices, depending on foreign employment opportunities, the size of the OFW population, and the "vulnerability of our workers in those countries," said DMW Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople.

Two of the overseas offices may be opened in Bangkok, Thailand and Guam, she said in a televised briefing.

"We also need to fill up around 1,000 vacancies," Ople said.

She said some of the vacancies would be open to lawyers, entry-level staff, and social media managers.

"Don’t forget we’re a new department... I think, majority ng mga empleyado na iyong na-subsume namin, wala kaming inalis eh, except for those na talagang may ibang career plans. Most of them really were absorbed by the DMW, and yet kulang pa," the official said.

(I think we subsumed majority of our employees, none of them were laid off, except for those who have different careers plans. Most of them really were absorbed by the DMW, and yet it's still not enough.)

"We are going to issue specific details regarding what kind of vacancies are there," she added.

Overseas Filipino workers can also apply for the job openings, Ople said.

"The door is open, iyon na nga, ano lang, siyempre competitive iyan (but that would be competitive) and we want a very professionally-run department... We will look at the qualifications of each candidate," she said.

"Pakiabangan na lang po iyong aming announcement ng vacancies (please wait for our announcement on the vacancies, which we will also need to clear and coordinate this information with the Civil Service," added the official.

