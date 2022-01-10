Four persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were seriously injured during a riot at the Caloocan City Jail on Jan. 10, 2022, according to the spokesman of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. Photo courtesy of BJMP National Capital Region.

MANILA - Four persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were seriously injured during a riot Monday afternoon at the Caloocan City Jail, the spokesman of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said.

According to J/Supt. Xavier Solda, the incident happened around 4 p.m. His statement did not include other details such as the cause.

"Special Tactics and Response Team of NCR immediately proceeded in the area including personnel from PNP Northern Police District," Solda said.

Additional personnel were also deployed in the facility.

An investigation has been ordered by BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral, said Solda.

