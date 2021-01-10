'Di pa ba tayo natuto?': Robredo says Cha-Cha hearings 'wrong-timing'

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday the resumption of charter change hearings at the House of Representatives was made at a "wrong" time as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said he ordered the continuation of hearings on amendments on the Constitution's economic provisions to help the country recover from the pandemic.

Robredo, however, said the Philippines needs policy support from the executive and legislative branches and not charter change.

"Ito na iyong sinasabi natin na kahit noong nag-uumpisa pa lang iyong pandemic, ang dami nating inasikasong kung ano-ano na hindi naman related sa pandemic. Ito iyong dahilan kung bakit maraming mga Pilipino iyong naghihirap ngayon," she said in her weekly radio show.

(This is what we were talking about when we said our government focused on other things unrelated to the pandemic. This is the reason why many Filipinos are suffering.)

"During the pandemic, nakapasa tayo ng Anti-Terror Law. During the pandemic, napasara iyong ABS-CBN. Tapos ngayon na naman magcha-Charter Change tayo during the pandemic. Parang hindi pa ba tayo natututo?"

(During the pandemic, government passed the Anti-Terror Law, shut down ABS-CBN, and now we'll tackle charter change. Have we not learned anything?)

Charter change is not the solution to the country's partylist system dominated by powerful figures instead of representatives of the marginalized sector, Robredo said.

"Masyadong naabuso. Halimbawa, maraming mga mayayaman, maraming mga hindi naman talaga kasali sa sektor, na para lang ma-perpetuate sa kapangyarihan, gumagawa ng sariling grupo," she said.

(It has been too abused. For example, there are rich people, many who do not belong to the sector, makes their own group just to perpetuate power.)

"Iyong mga nagde-desire na nasa power kahit hindi naman nila nire-represent iyong marginalized sector, iyon iyong namamayagpag. Para sa akin okay ako na hanapan iyon ng solusyon, pero hindi ito iyong solusyon."

(Those who desire power prevail, even though they don't represent the marginalized sector. For me, it's okay to solve that but this is not the way to do it.)