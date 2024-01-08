Home  >  News

Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Sarangani

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2024 06:14 AM

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental early Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. 

Phivolcs said the quake, which had a depth of 76 kilometers, was felt at Intensity IV in Malungon, Alabel, and Kiamba, Sarangani.

No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data. 

Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Sarangani

The quake struck more than a month after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur.

 

Read More:  phivolcs   earthquake   regional news   regions   sarangani   davao occidental   anc promo  