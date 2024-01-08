Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Sarangani

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental early Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs said the quake, which had a depth of 76 kilometers, was felt at Intensity IV in Malungon, Alabel, and Kiamba, Sarangani.

No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data.

The quake struck more than a month after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur.