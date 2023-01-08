Man holds hostage niece, nephews and helper in Manila

MANILA - A 34-year-old man held hostage his two nephews, niece, and a househelp in Sta. Ana, Manila, Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at the residence of the hostages along Champaca Street in Barangay 900, Zone 100. The hostage-taker was armed with a pair of scissors, authorities said.

“Umakyat ako… ‘Toy, bumaba ka na. Kumain ka na pananghalian’— ‘Wag ka aakyat dito'... Nanginig ako. Tumakbo ako agad sa Barangay,” the father of the man said, sharing how the incident started.

“Yung mga bata, maririnig mo, sumisigaw na. Inaano namin ano nangyare. Yung mga bata, may tali na… Sumisigaw sila kapag may aakyat. Paparinig niya na pinapaiyak," a cousin of the hostages added.

Police immediately responded and attempted to calm the man down. But he did not cooperate and continued instead to keep his hostages for about two hours.

“Hindi mo na makausap nang maayos. Tatlong araw na siya hindi kumakain. 'Yun na yung epekto ng kagutuman… Disturbed na po siya,” Sta. Ana Station commander Police Lt.Col. Orlando Mirando Jr. said of the hostage-taker.

Mirando said he was compelled to forcibly enter the house when the wails of the four hostages grew louder.

“Nag-iiyakan na 'yung mga biktima. Humingi ako ng clearance kay Gen. Dizon kung pwede na pasukin kasi nag-iiyakan na mga biktima. Hindi namin kita mga biktima, kung ano ginagawa ng suspect sa kanila, kaya nagpasya na 'ko pasukin sila,” he said, referring to Manila Police District chief P/Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon.

“Pinapuwesto ko pulis sa kaliwa at kanan, habang kinakausap siya ng kapatid sa baba. Pinapapanhik ko grupo sa baba. 'Di niya malaman saan siya titingin. Nasorpresa na lang na may police nang nakapasok sa pinto," he added.

The hostages were immediately ushered out while the man was cuffed and then immediately brought to the Sta. Ana Police Station.

“Na-trauma sila. Isa-isa sila binaba ng SWAT. Dalawang lalaki muna, huli yung babae. Ayaw bitawan. Yung katiwala, pinakahuli,” the hostage-taker's cousin said.

Mirando said one of the hostages sustained injuries, which were possibly inflicted by the man.

“May mga sugat yung isa sa mga biktima kasi matalim yung kaniyang armas. Hindi kita (yung) biktima kasi nasa taas ng bahay. Iniimbestigahan natin,” he said.

The hostage-taker said in an interview that he cannot remember the incident but admitted he was under the influence of illegal drugs.

His parents, who described him as "loving and kind" before, said it is not the first time he showed aggression, recalling an incident last year.

“Suntukin nga dingding, butas butas. Sira dingding,” his dad said.

“Binabantaan din kami. Yung mga hinostage niya, sinasaktan niya dati. Sinakal niya,” his mom chimed in.

The hostage-taker's mother surmises his mental state was affected when his partner and child abandoned him.

“Ngayon lang malala. Noong 2022, pa konti-konti lang. Nandito pa asawa niya. Malala na ngayon 2023, January,” she said.

Another cousin shared the mother's suspicion. “Ang problema kasi, super stressed gawa ng iniwan siya ng mag-ina niya. Nakabaon galit sa isip niya. Kausapin namin, magulo na utak.”

The man will possibly face a serious illegal detention complaint.

