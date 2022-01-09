MANILA - The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. addressed the issue of his absence from the Commission on Election's (Comelec) in-person preliminary conference on Friday.

In a statement, Marcos' spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez, said Marcos' condition worsened on Friday morning, which prompted them to let him continue resting.

"On the morning of January 7, BBM was obliged to go in isolation because his condition worsened. It was at that time that the Comelec wanted him to appear even through a video conference. A judgment call was made to let BBM continue with his needed rest, since he was in bed after taking his medicines," he said.

Rodriguez made the statement after video clips of Marcos in a radio interview on the afternoon of January 6 made the rounds online.

He said Marcos had an interview Thursday morning but was advised to rest after due to fever and swollen throat.

Marcos, however, went on another radio interview, which Rodriguez said "exacerbated his condition."

The Marcos camp on Friday said the former senator was unable to attend the hearing following exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals.

His medical certificate stated Marcos had a temperature of 37.8 C, with his throat "hyperemic and swollen."

RELATED VIDEO