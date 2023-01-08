Magnitude 5 quake strikes Davao Oriental

MANILA — A magnitude-5 earthquake shook parts of eastern and southern Mindanao on Sunday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the quake, which struck at exactly 7 a.m., originated in the vicinity of the town of Baganga in Davao Oriental.

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of 129 kilometers, the agency also said.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity II - Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity I - Malapatan, and Alabel, Sarangani; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; General Santos City, South Cotabato

While no damage was expected from the quake, Phivolcs advised residents in affected areas to prepare for possible aftershocks.

The Philippines regularly experiences earthquakes, being situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

