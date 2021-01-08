Duterte lets 5 franchise bills lapse into law

President Rodrigo Duterte skims through a document at the Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Jan. 4, 2021. Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has let 5 franchise bills lapse into law, according to the government's journal.

The 5 laws extend by 25 years the operating licenses of the following firms, as shown on the Official Gazette.

Republic Act 11512 - Caceres Broadcasting Corp

Republic Act 11513 - Century Communications Marketing Center, Inc

Republic Act 11514 - Tandag Electric and Telephone, Inc

Republic Act 11515 - Davao Light and Power, Inc

Republic Act 11516 - Negros Broadcasting and Publishing Corp

Bills are enacted into law when they are approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the President. The Chief Executive may veto a bill, but the House of Representatives may overturn a presidential veto by garnering a two-thirds vote, said the Official Gazette.

If the President does not act on a proposed law submitted by Congress, it will lapse into law after 30 days of receipt, it added.