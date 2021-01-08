Dacera still breathing at 10 AM; purplish lips, no more pulse by 12 PM - companions

MANILA - Flight attendant Christine Dacera was still breathing when her friend checked up on her at 10 AM on New Year's Day, but her lips were already purplish by noon, her companions said Friday.

In an interview with ANC's Headstart, Clark Rapinan, who was among 10 people in the room with Dacera, said she had already been vomiting in a separate hotel room even before 4 AM.

Their group had been staying in room 2209 and a separate group of about 7 or 8 was in room 2207. Rapinan said people in 2207 called his attention around that time to say Dacera had vomited there.

Around 6 AM, after they brought Dacera back to their room in 2209, the flight attendant complained of headache and started vomiting again. Five people, including Rapinan, assisted Dacera.

Rapinan said by 8 AM, he was the only one left assisting Dacera. The flight attendant then insisted on staying in the bath tub so as to not soil the hotel bed.

Rommel Galido said he found Christine in a bath tub around 10 AM. She was still breathing. She tapped on her stomach and made a gesture that Galido interpreted as asking him to leave her alone.

Instead of picking her up and making her lie on the bed, he gave her a blanket.

"Pag dating ng 12, bumalik na naman ako ng CR para i-check si Christine at sabihan na umuwi na tayo kasi may work pa ako. Dun ko na napansin na hindi na sya humihinga, wala na siyang pulse. Pulse nya wala na, breathing nya wala. Then yung lips na purplish. Pero still, medyo parang buhay pa rin sya pag hinawakan mo," he said.

He woke the 4 others who were still in the room to help him and they started doing CPR on Dacera. They also called the hotel staff for assistance.

