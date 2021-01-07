Brewing storm, ITCZ to dampen Visayas, Mindanao

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - A low-pressure area (LPA) and intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The brewing storm is located 240 kilometers east of Davao City as of 3 a.m., weather specialist Ana Clauren told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

The weather disturbance is unlikely to strengthen to a tropical cyclone, she added.

The Visayas, Bicol Region and Mimaropa will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and ITCZ, Clauren said.

The ITCZ will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may generally have a fair weather with chances of rain because of the amihan.

Asked for the month's weather forecast, Clauren said 1 tropical cyclone normally enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for January.

