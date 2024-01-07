Cabbages given out for free in Dalaguete, Cebu

Free cabbages are given away in Dalaguete, Cebu. Photo courtesy of Yamah Requina via Annie Perez.

CEBU -- A truckload of cabbages were given out for free along the highway of Dalaguete, Cebu on Friday afternoon.

A traffic enforcer documented the incident and the post has since been making the rounds on social media.

According to Yamah Requina, who uploaded the video, the cabbages do not meet the market standard, but are still edible. Thus, middlemen decided to give them to those who would want them. They put up a sign in Cebuano indicating that the cabbages are free, and those who want them should just approach.

Requina also said that the middlemen do not want to risk traveling to big towns and cities, since their produce may soon become rotten.

He also clarified that the farmers of the cabbages are already paid by the middlemen. However, they cannot sell their product to bigger stores and markets anymore.

“Gi-videohan lang nako kay nalipay man ang mga katawhan sa pagdool (I took a video because the people were happy when they approached the truck),” he added.

Dalaguete, known as the Vegetable Basket of Cebu, is located in the southern part of the province. -- Report from Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News