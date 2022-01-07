FDA opens application for certification of self-administered COVID tests

MANILA— The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines has opened applications for certification of self-administered or home COVID-19 test kits, amid demand for mass testing as cases of the virus surged anew.

"I am calling all manufacturers to register their product," said Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, FDA Deputy Director General in Thursday's Talk to the People with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that these test kits should have "ease of use" and accuracy at the same time, as they will not be administered by expert health professionals.

“Bago ma-approve, it should be simple to use dahil home test kits, hindi po health care workers, hindi doktor or nurse ang gagawa niyan. So they have to have ‘ease of use’. It has to be accurate,” he said.

(Before they are approved, they have to be easy to use, and at the same time accurate, because they will not be administered by health care professionals.)

Self-administered and home COVID-19 test kits are tests that will get samples from individuals orally (through the mouth), and nasally (through the nose).

Gutierrez clarified that nasal samples are different from nasopharyngeal samples taken in RT-PCR and other swab tests administered by health professionals in that home tests are less invasive and will not reach the pharnyx or the upper part of the throat found behind the nose.

Guidelines on the use, interpretation of the test results, reporting of results, waste disposal, and actions to be taken in the event of a positive result will be created by the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and the Department of Health (DOH), said Gutierrez.

The guidelines may be expected on January 17.

Department of Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said that the public's cooperation in reporting is integral once self-administered and home COVID-19 test kits become available for commercial use.

"Kailangan lang sa mga gagawa nito, i-link pa rin nila sa LGU at epidemiology and surveillance unit, kasi ang pakay naman ng testing ay para makita kung sino ang positive at magkaroon ng contact tracing sa mga nahawa o na-expose sa positive case na ito," she explained.

(People should still report to their local government units and the epidemiology and surveillance unit, because the point of testing is to identify who is positive and trace those exposed to them.)

While self-administered and home COVID-19 test kits are yet to be used legally and commercially, Gutierrez assured that there are 89 approved test kits that the public can avail of from accredited testing centers.

First page of the List of Other Approved COVID 19 Test Kits for Commercial Use as of 08 APRIL 2021. Find out more at www.fda.gov.ph/fda-covid-19-updates/

Infectious disease expert Dr. Marissa Alejandria reminded the public that individuals should isolate after each test prior to receiving their results.

"Ang advise natin sa public is to isolate right away even if with just very mild symptoms, kahit wala pang result, walang test, o wala pang result ang test, isolate, kasi baka mahawa ang buong household," she said.

On Thursday, the Philippines recorded 17,220 new COVID-19 cases, with the country's positivity rate to 36.9 percent.

RELATED VIDEO: