Philippines reports 1,047 new COVID-19 cases; total breaches 480,000

Devotees attend the Black Nazarene Novena Masses at the Quiapo Church in Manila City on January 6, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — There are now 480,737 total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,047 new infections on Wednesday.

The additional cases do not include data from 3 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Since the holiday season, the daily tally of new cases has been relatively low. The DOH attributed it to the closure of laboratories during the holidays and the low turnout of individuals seeking to be tested.

Topping the list of areas with new cases are Davao City with 79, Quezon City with 58, Laguna with 55, and Bulacan and Cagayan de Oro City with 40 each.

The DOH also logged 26 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 9,347 fatalities.

There are also 339 new recovered patients, or a total of 448,700 recoveries.

The number of active cases is at 22,690, or 4.7 percent of the cumulative total.

The OCTA Group previously predicted that the total number of cases in the country would reach 480,000 by the end of December.

The country's first coronavirus infection was confirmed on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

RELATED VIDEO