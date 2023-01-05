Filipinos buy fireworks at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan before the New Year's Eve, Dec. 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines logged 14 new cases of fireworks-related injuries, raising the nationwide tally to 291, the Department of Health said Thursday..

The latest figure is 55 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

In 2021, there were 188 cases of firecracker blast injuries recorded from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.

"Mula kahapon, Jan. 4, labing-apat ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said in a statement.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa dalawandaan at siyamnapu't isa (291) na mas mataas ng limampu't limang porsyento (55%) kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa," the agency added.

According to the DOH's latest surveillance report, Metro Manila is still the region with the most number of fireworks-related injuries with 135 cases.

Rounding out the top 5 are Western Visayas (33), Ilocos Region (29), Central Luzon (24) and Calabarzon (15).

The top 5 anatomical location of injuries are hands (105), eyes (80), head (39), legs (37) and forearm or arm (33), the DOH said.

The most common cause of injury, meanwhile, are kwitis, boga, 5-star and fountain.

No death was reported due to injuries from fireworks.

