People line up for a test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on January 4, 2022 as the National Capital Region remains under the stricter Alert Level 3 due to a spike in virus cases in recent days. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Department of Health projects that COVID-19 cases in the country will peak by the end of the month, its spokesperson said Wednesday.

The health agency assumes that the transmission of the omicron variant has reached local communities, Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"We are projecting that baka po itong omicron variant na ito, dahil we are assuming that is in our communities already, magpapatuloy po ang pagtaas ng kaso at baka po magpeak po ang mga kaso by end of the month," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We are projecting that because of this omicron variant na ito, because we are assuming that is in our communities already, cases will continue to rise and might reach its peak by end of the month.)

"Ang projections po natin pag nakikita natin sa araw-araw na datos natin nakikita ho natin nagdodoble ang numero ng kaso sa pang-araw-araw natin."

(Our projections show that the number of cases will continue to double everyday.)

Vergeire urged the public not to ignore COVID-19 symptoms as it is also the peak of flu season.

"Paalala sa ating mga kababayan ’wag natin ipagsasawalang-bahala ang mga sintomas natin ngayon. Ang flu po kagaya ng COVID-19 ay halos pareho ang sintomas," she said.

(The public is reminded not to shrug off symptoms. The flu and COVID-19 have almost the same symptoms.)

"Immediately isolate ’pag nakaranas ng ganitong sintomas, magpa-test po tayo."

(Immediately isolate when you experience symptoms and get tested for COVID-19.)

COVID-19 patients may self-isolate in their homes for 10 days and take an RT-PCR test after 3 days without symptoms, Vergeire said.

Unvaccinated individuals who are close contacts of positive patients must isolate for 14 days, while those vaccinated must quarantine for 7 to 10 days, she added.

"Lagi po nating tatandaan (Let us remember), more transmissions mean more mutations of the virus," Vergeire said.