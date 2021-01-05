Duterte approves 'Doktor Para sa Bayan' medical scholarship law

Hospital frontliners man the entrance of the emergency room in the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo, Manila on March 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a law that creates a scholarship and return service program for medical students, according to a document released on Tuesday, as the Philippines continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Doktor Para sa Bayan Act" will help "deserving" students pursue medical education and training. They will "eventually render services in government hospitals in their hometown or in any municipality in their home province or in any underserved municipality," said the President.

"Qualified applicants from municipalities without government physicians shall be prioritized in the allocation of scholarship slots to ensure the assignment of at least one doctor for every municipality in the country," Duterte ordered.

The medical scholarship and return service program in state universities and colleges or partner private higher education institutions shall cover the following, the President said.

Free tuition and other school fees

Allowance for prescribed books, supplies and equipment

Clothing or uniform allowance

Allowance for dormitory or boarding house accomodation

Transportation allowance

Internship fees

Medical board review fees

Licensure fees

Annual medical insurance

Other education-related miscellaneous subsistence or living expenses

told reporters in an online briefing.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The law will address the shortage of doctors in the country, a matter that the coronavirus pandemic brought to light, Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education earlier said.

There are currently 207 municipalities in the country without physicians, and this was highlighted when about 55 to 60 percent of those who died from COVID-19 did not even reach hospitals, he said.

The country lacks around 79,000 doctors, said Villanueva.

"We’re excited about this and we are looking at bridging the gap of the doctors that we need in the country," he told ANC's Headstart.

Read the full law here: