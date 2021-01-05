Only 1 in 4 Metro Manila residents willing to take COVID-19 vaccine — OCTA survey

Commuters head to the relcoated bus loading and unloading area along Agham Road in Quezon City on October 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Only 25 percent of Metro Manila residents are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according a study by the OCTA Group.

The remaining 75 percent of respondents are mostly undecided (47 percent) or unwilling to be vaccinated (28 percent).

Table from OCTA Research Group

The non-commissioned scientific poll, which surveyed 600 people from Metro Manila aged 18 and above from December 9 to 13, 2020, has a sampling error of ±4%.

The respondents were asked about their readiness to be vaccinated “if a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 is already available.”

Among socio-economic classes, those in classes ABC were more willing to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, a third of those unwilling to be vaccinated were from class E. More than half of class ABC are also undecided or “can’t say” if they will have themselves vaccinated.

The OCTA group, which has regularly released projections of COVID-19 case numbers, is composed of professors from the University of the Philippines, the University of Santo Tomas, and Providence College in the United States.



From the same Tugon ng Masa survey of the OCTA Group, majority (81%) of respondents said they approved of the national government’s COVID-19 response.

“This significant approval of the National Government’s Covid-19 response is shared across different socioeconomic classes in Metro Manila (ABC at 70 percent, D at 83 percent and E at 82 percent),” the OCTA Group said in a statement.

The group noted that a minority of 6 percent of Metro Manila respondents were dissatisfied with the government response. Most of them are from the class ABC.

Table from OCTA Research Group

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he “cannot respond” to survey.



“I do not know about the methodology, and I do not know about the track record of the entity that conducted the survey,” he told reporters in an online briefing.

“I have not even seen that survey.”

Video courtesy of PTV