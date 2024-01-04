People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 cross a bridge in Navotas City on February 02, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — COVID cases in the Philippines rose during the Christmas rush but are now slightly declining, the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said.

Coronavirus caseload from December 26 to January 1, 2024, was down by 10 percent to 3,147 from the 3,507 infections tallied during the Christmas rush from December 19 to 25.

Of the new cases, only 40 or 1.28 percent were serious or critically ill, it noted.

From December 12 to 18, health authorities recorded 2,725 new coronavirus cases — a nearly 50 percent increase from the preceding week's 1,821 infections.

As of January 3, there were 5,310 active coronavirus cases in the country, according to DOH data.

There was a "low" transmission of COVID and infections were usually mild, the DOH said, crediting Filipinos' "healthy behavior" such as using face masks when needed.

The health department said "critical cases are minimized because eight out of every ten eligible senior citizens are protected by a primary series" of COVID vaccines.

Around 74 million Filipinos have gotten their coronavirus shots.

ICU BEDS

DOH data also noted the low utilization of ICU beds for COVID-19 from November to December 2023 — at 16 percent at its highest — with a 12-percent average.



During the same period, the occupation of non-ICU beds for COVID cases was also considered low at 19 percent at its peak, with a 17 percent average.

The agency recorded a "consistently low percentage of severe and critical cases among hospital admissions, currently at 11%."



NO COVID SURGE



In a separate advisory, the DOH assured the public that "there is no credible evidence or official announcement" on the alleged surge of COVID cases in a Metro Manila hospital.



"The Department of Health advises the public against a circulating message claiming a new COVID-19 wave in Metro Manila," the agency said.



"The DOH urges the public to rely on information from reputable sources such as the agency and other official health organizations. Misinformation can contribute to unnecessary panic and fear," it added.