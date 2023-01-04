Palace names new undersecretaries under OES, PAOCC

PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert dela Cruz (LEFT PHOTO) and Atty. Rogelio D. Peig II (RIGHT PHOTO) take their oath before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed two new undersecretaries under the Office of the Executive Secretary and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Malacañang said Wednesday.

The Office of the Press Secretary said Atty. Rogelio D. Peig II took his oath earlier in the day as undersecretary for Strategic Action and Response Office (STAR) under the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Gilbert dela Cruz, meanwhile, also took his oath as an undersecretary for the PAOCC, based on photos released by Malacañang.

The Palace has yet to provide background about the two new undersecretaries.

Prior to his post, Dela Cruz was a member of the Dangerous Drugs Board. He is also a retired police general. The PAOCC supervises the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force, which was created to deter and fight organized crime groups.

The commission, created in 1998 through an executive order, "shall enlist the assistance of civic and other similar associations and provide a forum for continuing consultation among concerned sectors with our society leading to the formulation of policies to be recommended to the President in the form of issuances and legislation."

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News