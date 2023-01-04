Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Airline companies have begun readjusting flight schedules after hundreds of flights were cancelled last Jan. 1 due to “technical issues” in the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ air traffic control system. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Minor congestions were observed at immigration areas of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Wednesday, as its operations continued to normalize following an aviation mess on New Year's Day.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson Dana Sandoval said "lines were observed" at the immigration areas of NAIA Terminal 3.

"The BI wishes to assure the public that all officers are in full force, all counters manned, and additional personnel have been deployed to serve as backup as needed," Sandoval said in a statement.

Hundreds of flights were delayed, cancelled, or diverted on Sunday after the Air Traffic Management Center (AMTC) of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) experienced a technical error.

Situation at the NAIA arrival area as of 1:15 p.m. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Immigration Situation at the NAIA arrival area as of 1:15 p.m. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Immigration

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco approved a grace period for foreign nationals whose flights were affected by the New Year's Day travel chaos.

In a separate statement, BI said Tansingco ordered to give foreign nationals stranded in the Philippines at least a week's extension on the validity of their authorized stay and their Emigration Clearance Certificate (ECC).

Those whose visas and ECCs expired on or before New Year's Day are given until Jan. 12 to rebook their flights without added immigration penalties.

“Considering what happened to many foreign nationals who were unable to leave during their scheduled flights, we issued this advisory to assist them in rescheduling, without having to worry about overstaying,” Tansingco said.

Foreign nationals are only required to present their confirmed ticket showing their cancelled flight from Jan. 1 or onwards, as well their boarding passes.

