Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met for the first time on Nov. 17, 2022 on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Office of the Press Secretary

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. began talks in Beijing on Wednesday, with the two countries expected to agree on a "direct communication" line to avoid "miscalculations" in the South China Sea, where they have overlapping territorial claims.

The summit meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital came as Marcos has vowed to take a different path from his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, known for his appeasement of China, and moved toward strengthening ties between Manila and Washington.

Marcos may continue discussions with Xi on a possible joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, according to a senior Philippine Foreign Ministry official. The two leaders held their first summit talks in Bangkok in November.

The Philippine leader is on his first state visit outside Southeast Asia since he assumed the presidency in June last year. Duterte took an accommodating stance toward China's incursions in waters claimed by Manila in exchange for promised investment from Beijing.

A business delegation is traveling with Marcos, and more than 10 bilateral agreements are expected to be signed to enhance cooperation in areas including trade and investment, as well as infrastructure, the official said.

The two countries also plan to renew an accord on Manila's participation in China's signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, he added.

China is the Philippines' largest trading partner, accounting for 20 percent of the Southeast Asian country's total trade. Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, an old friend of Xi's, is accompanying Marcos.

Prior to the summit talks, Marcos met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Li Zhanshu.

China, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei have overlapping claims in the South China Sea, which is rich in natural resources and serves as a critical trade route.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague invalidated China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea, but Beijing rejected the decision and has continued its military buildup in the area.

In December, Manila said it was "seriously concerned" about fresh reports that China has been reclaiming unoccupied islands in the South China Sea, saying it contravened the principles of self-restraint set out in a 2012 agreement between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a bloc that includes the Philippines.

==Kyodo

RELATED VIDEO