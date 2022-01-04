'Extraordinary demand' for OTC drugs observed; 'shortage' may be artificial

A list of unavailable over-the-counter medicines goes on display in a number of drugstores along A. Mabini Street in Caloocan City on January 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (4th UPDATE)— A pharmaceutical firm said Tuesday some of its products "are temporarily out of stock in select drugstores due to extraordinary demand," as consumers in Metro Manila raised alarm over the apparent lack of some over-the-counter drugs in several pharmacies.

"We are experiencing an extraordinary demand at this time," said Claire Papa, Unilab Assistant Vice President and Head of External Affairs and Social Partnerships Division, noting there is high demand in particular for Biogesic and Bioflu, based on feedback from drugstores.

In a subsequent advisory, Unilab said it "sincerely apologize(s) for the inconvenience" caused by the unavailability of its select products.

The Department of Health also acknowledged the increased demand and said it "quickly consulted major drugstore chains and local manufacturers and suppliers on the status of supply" of Paracetamol and other drugs for flu-like symptoms.

But it assured "there is no ongoing shortage" of such medicines in the country.

However, long lines continue to snake from pharmacies and drug stores in Manila. Some consumer end up with only vitamins after waiting in line to buy medicine.

Elena, who lined up to buy medicine in a pharmacy in Quiapo, said everyone in her family is sick.

“Wala na kaming mabilhan ng ibang gamot na pangsipon at ubo sa dami ng nagkakasakit ng trangkaso sa panahong ito (We have nowhere else to buy medicine for cold and cough, because so many people are getting sick)," she said.

Christian, who had been to three different drugstores, has yet to get his hands on a specific brand of paracetamol that he needs.

"Sabi, andami raw bumibili kaya nagkaubusan ng stock (They said a lot of people are buying medicine, and so stocks have run out)," he said.

He said he will probably get a consultation again to know what other medicine he can get as substitute for the brand he needs.

In Sampaloc, a drugstore has decided to put a cap on the quantity of medicines they sell per person.

“’Yung iba kasi, bumibili ng marami. I don’t know kung for personal use or they’re just doing it for hoarding. Mas maganda i-apply ang control at pag-limit ng pagbili ng tao sa specific na gamot para ang iba magkaroon din ng gamot nila," Kace Cirelos, drugstore owner, told ABS-CBN News.

(Some people buy a lot. I don't know if it's for personal use of they're hoarding. It's better to control and limit their purchase so others can access medicines, too.)

Unilab is working to meet the increase in demand, Papa said in its message to ABS-CBN News earlier in the day, adding there are enough stocks of their OTC drugs.

"Rest assured that we have been replenishing the stocks to meet the demand at the soonest possible time," she said.

The firm is "working with its partner drugstores and retailers to accelerate replenishment at the soonest possible time," the firm's advisory said.

The DOH said it is also working with "all relevant government agencies such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) to secure the needed health products for the country's response to COVID-19."

"We are constantly monitoring the status of supply of critical medicines for COVID-19 including supportive medicines for symptomatic treatment," it added.

'ARTIFICIAL SHORTAGE'

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) Vice President and Zuellig Pharma Managing Director Jannette Jakosalem said the shortage could be "artificial in nature."

She clarified that the PHAP stores in its warehouses a supply of certain drugs that can last up to two months.

“For the paracetamols, analgesics, ibuprofens, we actually have more than two months inventory of the brands that we carry. Kaya tingin ko, walang shortage," she said in a separate interview with ABS-CBN News.

The demand may be due to the onset of the flu season, infectious disease specialist Dr. Edsel Salvana said in an interview with TeleRadyo.

"Ang problema din, flu season kasi. So magsasabay-sabay din talaga 'yan. Hindi lang COVID (It's not just COVID, it's also flu season)."

Salvaña said generic OTC drugs are also available and can work to alleviate flu symptoms. The DOH and PHAP echoed this.

"Pwede magtanong sa pharmacist kung ano ang alternative brand na pwedeng ipalit 'pag nawalan o naubusan ng stock sa brand na nakasanayan," Jakosalem said.

(You can ask your pharmacist what alternative brands are available that can substitute your usual brand that may have run out of stock.)

The DOH reminded the public "to refrain from hoarding, panic-buying, unnecessary purchases when not clinically warranted."

The public should monitor any symptoms, but those with mild ones do not necessarily have to go to the hospital, said Salvaña.

"Kung mild ang symptoms, pwede naman ang teleconsult, para hindi natin ma-crowd ang mga ER (emergency room)," he said.

(If you are experiencing mild symptoms, you can consult via phone or online, so we can avoid crowding emergency rooms.)

"Importante ang symptomatic relief. Pero kung nahihirapan na huminga, o mababa ang oxygenation, kailangan na po talaga magpasuri sa doktor (Symptomatic relief is important, but once you have a hard time breathing or your oxygenation is low, it is best to consult a doctor)," Salvaña added.

The Philippines on Tuesday recorded an additional 5,434 COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,861,119.

The county has been classified again as high risk for COVID-19 following the rise in new infections.

