Duque in quarantine after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on December 27, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday said he is under quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Duque has yet to be tested for the coronavirus.

"So bukas po magpapa-test ako and hopefully, negative [ako]. I'll be under quarantine until [Jan.] 8th, or 10 days in all," he said during a public briefing led by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duque said he has no symptoms of the respiratory disease.

Duterte, meanwhile, said in jest that the health chief must not get sick.

"'Wag kang magsakit-sakit diyan, kasi mawalan tayo ng general sa health issues," he said.

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana also said he was in isolation after being exposed to infected members of his household.

The Cabinet members' revelations came hours after the Philippines reported 5,434 fresh COVID-19 cases and a 26.2 percent positivity rate based on test results of samples from 24,855 individuals on Jan. 2.

The latest ratio of people testing positive of COVID-19 is the highest since Sep. 15 last year, according to Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The Philippines has been classified as high risk for COVID-19 following the sharp rise in new cases.

