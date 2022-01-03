Revelers watch a fireworks display at the Bonifacio High Street in BGC, Taguig City as they welcome the new year on January 1, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA (2nd UPDATE)—Metro Manila mayors have agreed to restrict the mobility of unvaccinated people as the capital region is placed under Alert Level 3 beginning Monday in light of the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

The Metro Manila Council agreed on a stay-at-home policy for those who are still unvaccinated or have yet to complete the full dose.

"Despite the availability of vaccines, there is a number of individuals who adamantly opt not to be vaccinated and thus, become more susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19 infection, which will in turn require hospital care thereby unduly burdening the health care system to the detriment of public health," the MMDA Resolution No. 22-01 read.

The local chief executives have agreed that unvaccinated individuals in the capital shall:

1. Remain in their residences at all times except for the procurement of essential goods and services such as, but not limited to, food, water, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, and energy, work, and medical and dental necessities; Provided, however, that individual outdoor exercise shall be allowed within the general area of their residence, e. g., within the barangay, purok, subdivision, or village subject to the guidelines of the Metro Manila LGUs;

2. Be prohibited in indoor and outdoor/al fresco dining in restaurants and other food establishments and shall likewise be prohibited from leisure or social trips to malls, hotels, event venues, sports and country clubs, and similar facilities in accordance with the guidelines of the Metro Manila LGUs and the concerned establishments;

3. Be prohibited in domestic travel via public transportation by land, sea, and air except for the procurement of essential goods and services such as, but not limited to, food, water, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, and energy, work, and medical and dental necessities subject to the production of proof to support and justify such travel;

4. Be required to undergo a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) test every 2 weeks at their personal expense and present a COVID-19 negative result prior to being admitted for work onsite consistent with the guidelines, rules, and regulations issued by the Inter Agency Task Force and the Department of Labor and Employment; Provided, however, that in the event that the RT PCR test and/or result is/are not immediately available, a Rapid Antigen Test may be utilized in lieu thereof.

The MMC said the same rules should also cover individuals who reside outside of the NCR but who work and/or travel to the region.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said authorities would be stricter now in demanding proof of vaccination.

Vaccination cards and another ID must be presented when in public places like restaurants, malls and other establishments that are allowed to operate.

"These are just temporary measures while the NCR is under Level 3 for the protection of unvaccinated individuals amid the spiking number of COVID cases in the region," Abalos said in a statement.

Violators will face a fine of up to P50,000 or jail term of not more than 6 months or both. Curfew hours will not be imposed in NCR.

The Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 had said Metro Manila will return to Alert Level 3 classification on Jan. 3 as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

The Philippines recorded 4,600 new COVID-cases on January 2.

According to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics, the 7-day average of 1,400 cases in NCR, as of Sunday, is the highest since October 17 of last year.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 "wholeheartedly" supports the decision of Metro Manila authorities, given that unvaccinated people account for 85 to 90 percent of hospitalizations abroad, said its deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

"Tama at napakamatapang na ginawa ng ating mga mayors sa NCR at ni Chairman Abalos... Imbes na nagla-lockdown tayo ng lahat ng ating mga kababayan, ngayon, magiging istrikto tayo sa mga hindi bakunado dahil sila po ang tatamaan nang malubha ng omicron at COVID-19," he said in a public briefing.

(What our mayors and Chairman Abalos did is right and brave. Instead of locking down all our compatriots, we will be strict with the unvaccinated because they will be the ones hit by omicron and severe COVID-19.)