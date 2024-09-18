More than 3,600 food packaging chemicals found in human bodies | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
More than 3,600 food packaging chemicals found in human bodies
More than 3,600 food packaging chemicals found in human bodies
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 18, 2024 09:41 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
health
|
disease
|
food
|
plastics
|
plastic
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.