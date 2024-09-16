Philippines logs 208,000 dengue cases as of Sept 2024 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

Philippines logs 208,000 dengue cases as of Sept 2024

Philippines logs 208,000 dengue cases as of Sept 2024

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
dengue
|
health
|
doh
|
mosquito
|
ted herbosa
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.