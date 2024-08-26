Philippines detects 2 more mpox cases in Metro Manila | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

Philippines detects 2 more mpox cases in Metro Manila

Philippines detects 2 more mpox cases in Metro Manila

ABS-CBN News, David Dizon
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
mpox
|
MPXV Clade II
|
health
|
virus
|
metro manila
|
teodoro herbosa
|
doh
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.