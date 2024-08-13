10 barangays in Quezon City considered as dengue hotspots | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

10 barangays in Quezon City considered as dengue hotspots

10 barangays in Quezon City considered as dengue hotspots

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
dengue
|
health
|
Quezon City
|
illness
|
City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit
|
Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.