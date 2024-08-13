10 barangays in Quezon City considered as dengue hotspots | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
10 barangays in Quezon City considered as dengue hotspots
10 barangays in Quezon City considered as dengue hotspots
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 07:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
dengue
|
health
|
Quezon City
|
illness
|
City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit
|
Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.