Our Lady of Consolation declared patroness of Intramuros | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Our Lady of Consolation declared patroness of Intramuros
Our Lady of Consolation declared patroness of Intramuros
Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 08, 2024 03:44 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Catholic
|
religion
|
Nuestra Señora de la Consolación y Correa
|
Our Lady of Consolation
|
San Agustin Church
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.