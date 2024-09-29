PHOTO: World Animal Day celebration in Malabon | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: World Animal Day celebration in Malabon

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Father Seelan leads the blessing of animals as fur parents and animal lovers participate in various activities at the Malabon Zoo, Aquarium and Botanical Garden on September 29, 2024.
