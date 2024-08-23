Review: ‘And So It Begins’ offers little beyond the familiar | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Review: ‘And So It Begins’ offers little beyond the familiar

Review: ‘And So It Begins’ offers little beyond the familiar

Ralph Revelar Sarza
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
And So It Begins
|
Leni Robredo
|
Ramona Diaz
|
review
|
documentary
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.