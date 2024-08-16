PH joins multicultural fest 'Folklorama' in Winnipeg | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
PH joins multicultural fest 'Folklorama' in Winnipeg
PH joins multicultural fest 'Folklorama' in Winnipeg
ABS-CBN News, Lucille Nolasco-Garrido | TFC News Winnipeg
Published Aug 16, 2024 10:21 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 16, 2024 10:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Lifestyle
|
Festival
|
Canada
|
Manitoba
|
Winnipeg
|
Filipino Canadian
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.