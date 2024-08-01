'PBB' alum Franki Russell no longer competing in Miss Universe after New Zealand drops franchise

More
ABS-CBN News
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
'PBB' alum Franki Russell no longer competing in Miss Universe after New Zealand drops franchise
'PBB' alum Franki Russell no longer competing in Miss Universe after New Zealand drops franchise
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Franki Russell
|
Miss Universe
|
beauty pageants
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.