Egyptian adventurer reaches Japan after 274 days of overland travel | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Egyptian adventurer reaches Japan after 274 days of overland travel

Egyptian adventurer reaches Japan after 274 days of overland travel

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Omar Nok
|
Japan
|
Egypt
|
Asia
|
travel
|
budget travel
|
land travel
|
backpacking
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.