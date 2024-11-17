Chelsea Manalo misses Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 cut | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Chelsea Manalo misses Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 cut
Chelsea Manalo misses Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 cut
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 17, 2024 11:03 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
beauty
|
pageant
|
Miss Universe
|
Miss Universe 2024
|
Chelsea Manalo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.