Crimson Mactan bounces back strong after super typhoon Odette | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Crimson Mactan bounces back strong after super typhoon Odette

Crimson Mactan bounces back strong after super typhoon Odette

Jeeves De Veyra
 | 
Updated Nov 16, 2024 10:02 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Crimson Mactan
|
Cebu
|
travel
|
tourism
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.