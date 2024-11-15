Araneta City's Christmas tree returns to its original location | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Araneta City's Christmas tree returns to its original location

Araneta City's Christmas tree returns to its original location

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Araneta City
|
giant Christmas tree
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.