India wins Miss Grand International 2024; PH bet CJ Opiaza is 1st runner-up | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
India wins Miss Grand International 2024; PH bet CJ Opiaza is 1st runner-up
India wins Miss Grand International 2024; PH bet CJ Opiaza is 1st runner-up
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 25, 2024 11:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
beauty
|
Miss Grand International
|
Miss Grand International 2024
|
MGI
|
MGI 2024
|
CJ Opiaza
|
Samantha Bernardo
|
Nicole Cordoves
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.