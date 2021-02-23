Home  >  Life

Literal na lipat-bahay

Posted at Feb 23 2021 09:07 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2021 09:10 PM

Isang Victorian house na itinayo noong 1880's ang inilipat ng puwesto sa San Francisco, California. Binuhat mula sa pundasyon ang buong bahay bago isinakay sa isang flatbed truck para mailipat sa kaniyang bagong lokasyon.

