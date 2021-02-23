Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Literal na lipat-bahay ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2021 09:07 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2021 09:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Isang Victorian house na itinayo noong 1880's ang inilipat ng puwesto sa San Francisco, California. Binuhat mula sa pundasyon ang buong bahay bago isinakay sa isang flatbed truck para mailipat sa kaniyang bagong lokasyon. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: multimedia multimedia video NXT NXT Daily house bahay Victorian lipat-bahay San Francisco California /news/02/23/21/ilang-eksperto-residente-nababahala-sa-pag-alis-ng-swab-test-requirement-sa-cebu-province/life/02/23/21/ultra-wealthy-set-sights-on-private-islands-as-they-seek-isolation-to-escape-covid-19-ravaging-the-world/video/business/02/23/21/dito-telecommunity-mag-aalok-ng-sim-cards-telecom-services-simula-marso/entertainment/02/23/21/isabel-sandoval-hailed-best-actress-by-international-cinephile-society/news/02/23/21/flights-pa-siargao-dinagdagan-para-sa-mga-turista