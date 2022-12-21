Home  >  Life

UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2022 11:15 PM

One of the most awaited spectacles at UP Diliman returned Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The streets of the country’s premiere state university was awash with bright lights, thanks to the Lantern Parade on Wednesday. 

The lanterns, made by Diliman students, followed this year’s theme of “Bagong Tahak, Bagong Galak” and featured designs paying tribute to various landmarks at the university or of items associated with their respective colleges.

For some students, this is their first time to attend the event since being accepted into the university in 2020. 

Aside from the lanterns, concerts and a fireworks display entertained the crowd.

Here are some scenes:

UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 1
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 2
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 3
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 4
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 5
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 6
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 7
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 8
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 9
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 10
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 11
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 12
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 13
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 14
UP Lantern Parade returns after 2-year hiatus 15

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

