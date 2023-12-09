MULTIMEDIA

Fiesta Carnival mixes old and new in reopening

ABS-CBN News

The mix of electronic beeps, buzzing sounds, and clatter of video game controls fill the air again as families headed to Fiesta Carnival at Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City.

Just in time for Christmas, the indoor amusement park recently opened in its original home after about 20 years.

The indoor carnival features contemporary attractions mixed with old favorites such as bumper cars, a carousel, and a skating rink. The new features are go-karts, mini bowling alley, and other game booths.

There is also a “Mini Fiesta Carnival” located outside for more active attractions which allows the ones who remember the old Fiesta Carnival to make new memories with the younger generation.

